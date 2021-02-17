PA woman charged with forging prescriptions in Mahoning Co. pleads not guilty

Most of the prescriptions were for Adderrall, according to the indictment in the case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $10,000 for an Edinburg, Pennsylvania woman accused of forging prescriptions over a two-year period.

Jennifer Rich, 39, pleaded not guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate Tim Welsh to 24 counts of illegal processing of drug documents, which is a fourth degree felony.

Rich is accused of forging the prescriptions between April 2015 and October 2017 at various pharmacies throughout Mahoning County.

Most of the prescriptions were for Adderrall, according to the indictment in the case.

Rich was taken into custody until she can post her bond and be processed at the jail.

Her attorney, Drew Rauzan, said the charges date back to when Rich worked at a clinic operated by a family member.

Rich’s trial is scheduled for April 26.