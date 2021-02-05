PA woman accused of forging prescriptions in Mahoning County

She's accused of forging prescriptions from 2015 to 2017 at various pharmacies in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted an Edinburg, Pennsylvania woman on 24 counts of illegally processing drug documents.

The charges 39-year-old Jennifer Rich faces are all fourth degree felonies. She hasn’t been arrested yet.

Rich is accused of forging prescriptions from April 6, 2015 to Oct. 11, 2017 at various pharmacies in Mahoning County, according to the indictment.

Most of the time she forged the prescriptions for Adderall, but a few times she also forged them for a generic antidepressant, according to the indictment.

She is expected to be arraigned Feb. 16 in common pleas court.