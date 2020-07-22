Pa. water infrastructure projects to receive funding, including New Castle treatment plant

$66 million is being invested into 11 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects in the state

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A wastewater treatment plant in New Castle is among several water infrastructure projects in Pennsylvania to receive funding.

Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that $66 million is being invested into 11 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects in the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

“Clean, reliable water systems serve as a vital link to the continued recovery and growth of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Ensuring that Pennsylvania’s citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, particularly as we continue to address the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The help is coming from a combination of state funds, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants and recycled loan repayments.

“Local communities across the commonwealth continue to face tough choices every day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “Investing in community infrastructure improvements like these projects demonstrates the strong commitment that we share to rebuild and grow our great commonwealth.”

The following projects are being funded:

Drinking Water Projects

Bedford County

Bedford Township Municipal Authority – received a $5,223,140 loan to replace 8,500 feet of existing waterline and connect new service with 10,150 feet of additional water line, while also replacing the finished water storage tank. The project will increase reliability by eliminating water service interruptions and ensuring stable connections to underserved communities in the service area.

Berks County

Fleetwood Borough – received a $3,500,000 loan to replace approximately 8,250 feet of ductile iron and cement-lined piping. The project will replace service lines that are at the end of useful life and increase reliability for nearly 1,800 residents.

Mifflin County

Allensville Municipal Authority – received a $371,950 loan to make improvements to a filtration plant, install flow meters and data acquisition systems and provide disinfection contact piping. The project will bring the system into compliance with a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) consent order and reduce the risk of Giardia throughout the community.

Perry County

Penn Township Municipal Authority – received a $1,450,000 loan to replace deteriorating water tanks with a new 150,000-gallon, ground-level tank. The project will reduce exposure to iron and manganese and improve water reliability for customers in the service area.

Somerset County

Addison Area Water Authority – received a $575,120 loan to install a chlorination system and water tank, which will eliminate the dependency on existing well pumps. The project will improve reliability of drinking water and significantly reduce water loss through transfer, which is currently estimated at 70 percent.

Wastewater Projects

Cambria County

**City of Johnstown – received a $6,517,110 grant and a $4,382,890 loan to replace approximately 26,000 feet of sewer line. The project will reduce wet weather overflows into the Stonycreek and Little Conemaugh Rivers, decreasing public exposure to untreated effluent.

Lawrence County

**New Castle Sanitation Authority – received a $19,132,800 grant and a $12,867,200 loan to make significant improvements to an existing wastewater treatment plant, including construction of a new anoxic tank and renovation of an activated sludge system. The project will meet mandated permit effluent limits and improve aquatic life in the Shenango River.

Westmoreland County

City of Arnold – received a $117,555 loan to up-size existing piping used to convey wastewater to regional sewage treatment plant. The project will reduce wet weather sewage overflows into the Allegheny River and reduce impact to aquatic life.

**Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority – received an $11,025,000 loan to install approximately 18,000 feet of sanitary sewer line and manholes, while also stabilizing streambanks along local waterways. The project will eliminate regional stream pollution and address a DEP consent order.

Stormwater Projects

Northampton County

Borough of North Catasauqua – received a $618,229 loan to install 5,010 feet of new storm sewer line and associated inlets. The project will alleviate significant residential, business, and traffic flooding conditions.

Westmoreland County

Penn Township – received a $1,106,811 loan to install approximately 1,400 feet of new stormwater piping and retrofit work to existing retention ponds and spillways. The project will provide adequate drainage for a currently undersized system and reduce an estimated 5,916 pounds of sediment into Bushy Run each year.

* denotes projects that are funded with Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds