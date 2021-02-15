Pa. vehicle restrictions in place ahead of winter storm, governor issues warning

Speed limits are also being reduced on several highways

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has implemented restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on some interstates.

Vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The entire length of Interstate 79

Interstate 80 from Ohio state line to Interstate 99

The entire length of Interstate 86

The entire length of Interstate 90

The entire length of Interstate 376

In addition, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers

Open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs)

Motorcycles

Speed limits are also reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following roadways:

Allegheny County

Interstates 79, 376 (Parkways East and West), 279 (Parkway North) and 579

State Route 28

Beaver County

Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Lawrence County

Interstates 79 and 376

State Route 422

In addition, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a warning Monday afternoon asking that people only travel if they have to.

“Safety is paramount during these ongoing winter storms,” Gov. Wolf said. “State agencies, including PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and local municipalities are working to prepare roads and clear snow and melt ice to allow for necessary travel, but the more we stay off the roads, the easier their jobs will be and the safer we will make our state.”

Snowfall rates can briefly reach an inch or two per hour this evening and tonight, in addition to heavy sleet north of I-80. Ice accumulations may exceed 1/4 inch, especially in higher elevations.

Power outages are possible.