Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Pa. Turnpike to reopen 17 service plazas Friday

The Pa. Turnpike is still not accepting cash or credit cards at its ticket system interchanges as a temporary safety measure

Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced it will be reopening its 17 service plazas on March 20.

Beginning at 7 a.m., restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for about a week.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. limited food options will be available for takeout.

Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day, with limited staff working.

The Pa. Turnpike is still not accepting cash or credit cards at its ticket system interchanges as a temporary safety measure. This allows travelers to keep moving with no need to stop at toll booths.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike’s TOLL BY PLATE program

