Pa. Turnpike to reopen 17 service plazas Friday

The Pa. Turnpike is still not accepting cash or credit cards at its ticket system interchanges as a temporary safety measure

Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced it will be reopening its 17 service plazas on March 20.

Beginning at 7 a.m., restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for about a week.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. limited food options will be available for takeout.

Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day, with limited staff working.

The Pa. Turnpike is still not accepting cash or credit cards at its ticket system interchanges as a temporary safety measure. This allows travelers to keep moving with no need to stop at toll booths.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike’s TOLL BY PLATE program