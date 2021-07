WOLF CREEK, Pa. (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police made a big drug bust in Mercer County.

On Tuesday afternoon, troopers pulled over a car carrying a trailer on Interstate 80 east in Wolf Creek Township. The car was registered in California.

When searching the vehicle, they said they found hidden compartments with more than 22 pounds of fentanyl.

The street value is about $1.8 million.

Troopers said the driver was headed to New York.