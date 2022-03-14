WOLF CREEK , Pa. (WKBN) — Three adults and a juvenile, all from Chicago, were taken into custody early Thursday morning following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 East in Wolf Creek Township.

Reports said a trooper from the Mercer Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police was responding to an accident about 6:40 a.m. and a witness said they saw someone run from the car to the woods two or three times.

Troopers looked inside the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana, reports said. A dog was then bought in and troopers found two stolen guns, including one that was modified to fire full automatic and crack cocaine, reports said.

The guns and cocaine were found in the woods, reports said.

All four men were taken to the Mercer County jail. Charges were filed through the district court in Mercer, reports said.