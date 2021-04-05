Pa. State Police identify body found in Lawrence County over Easter weekend

Troopers from the PSP New Castle Patrol Unit responded to the report and found the body of a man in a wooded area just off the roadway

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the body found in Slippery Rock Twp. Saturday.

John Hogue, 58 of New Castle, was discovered on Saturday along Houk Road at around 11 a.m.

Troopers from the PSP New Castle Patrol Unit responded to the report and found Hogue in a wooded area just off the roadway, according to a report.

The scene was photographed and processed by the PSP Troop D Forensic Services Unit.

Hogue was identified and an autopsy was performed on Sunday. No traumatic injuries were discovered, and toxicology results are pending.

Troopers are now attempting to identify the owner or occupants of a vehicle that was seen in the victim’s driveway before his death.

Troopers describe the vehicle as a dark green van believed to be a Ford Econoline.

It has not been confirmed if the vehicle was involved with the death, but PSP is investigating further.