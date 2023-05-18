WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Rep. Mike Kelly will be holding a live toll-free telephone town hall to help Pennsylvanians prevent scams.

The telephone town hall will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate may call 855-531-1063 at the time of the meeting.

It’s also possible to watch the meeting live by visiting Rep. Kelly’s Facebook.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Homeland Security will have representatives present to offer tips on how to prevent scams and how to protect private financial information.

Scams set records last year as Americans lost $8.8 billion, which is up 30% over losses in 2021 according to AARP.

According to the FTC, texts have become the most common form of contact with scammers, followed by phone calls and then emails.

The median loss of these scams is $7,144 per victim.