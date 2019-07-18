Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly defends comments about being ‘person of color’

Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly said he was trying to make a point that Americans need to be united

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly is clarifying comments that he made during an interview with Vice News earlier this week.

In an article about response to President Donald Trump’s recent tweets, Kelly was quoted as saying he’s a “person of color” because he’s “white.”

“You know, they talk about people of color. I’m a person of color. I’m white. I’m an Anglo Saxon. People say things all the time, but I don’t get offended,” Kelly told Vice.

Kelly said he was trying to make a point that Americans need to be united and stop focusing on differences like race.

“My broader point in the five-minutes long exchange was apparently lost, so let me say it again: It’s time to stop fixating on our differences – particularly our superficial ones — and focus on what unites us. Attempts by Democrats and the media to divide and define us by race are harmful to our nation’s strength. We need to elevate our level of discussion, and I believe most Americans agree.”

Kelly was responding to questions about Democrats voting on a resolution to condemn Trump for his comments that suggested four Democratic congresswomen of color return to their countries.

Trump has defended those comments after accusations of being racist, tweeting the women “hate our Country” and that they’re “anti-Israel” and “pro-terrorist.”

Kelly pointed to audio of the full interview, which is on Vice News’ website.