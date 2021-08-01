Pa. racecar driver honored at memorial race in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A late racecar driver from Pennsylvania was honored with a memorial race this weekend in Mercer.

Friends and family honored local legend Guy Griffin at Michael’s Mercer Speedway with a race.

“People just loved him,” said family friend Nelson Horstman.

Griffin was from Greenville and started his career in the 1980s. He raced everything from sprint cars to modifieds.

In his 30th year of driving, a rare racing accident broke Griffin’s neck and gave him brain damage.

He spent three years in recovery after the event and died in October 2020 from recurring pneumonia, surrounded by his family and friends.

It was an emotional night for everyone involved.

“Everybody knows who Guy Griffin is and the kind of person he was,” his wife Stacey Griffin said.

A booth was set up at the track to showcase some of his many accomplishments. Stacey Griffin said he gave many of his trophies to young fans after winning races.

His secret to his success – a stick of bubblegum.

“I always had to make sure he had his bubblegum before he raced, and I think I forgot one time and never forgot again,” Horstman said.

Griffin’s stats are nothing short of extraordinary, with hundreds of career race wins and nine overall championships at tracks across Pennsylvania.

Six of those championships were in his famous number 11 sprint car at Sharon and Mercer speedways.

He had a big love for racing and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“Just going and helping and seeing a smiling face and offering any of his car parts to anyone or helping anybody out,” Stacey Griffin said.

Guy’s friends and family will continue to honor his legacy.

“We’re actually planning this event to happen every year… I want him and all the grandkids to keep this going forever,” Horstman said.