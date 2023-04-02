FARELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Youngstown man involved in the shooting death of a man early Saturday.

A Sharon man is dead after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police with the Farrell department responded to a “scene “disturbance” on the 800 block of Roemer Avenue. While there, officers were made aware of a man who’d been admitted to the UPMC Farrell Hospital with a gunshot wound related to the Roemer Avenue scene.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jayson Burns, of Sharon, died at the hospital early Saturday morning.

The Pennsylvania State Police Mercer Criminal Investigation Unit was called in to take over the investigation, which determined that Burns had been in a physical altercation with three other men at the home on Roemer Avenue.

During the argument, the suspect — identified as 27-year-old Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., of Youngstown — shot Burns and fled the scene before Farrell police arrived, the report states.

According to the report, Harrison is facing a murder charge, and there is a warrant out for his arrest. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding Harrison’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer Station at 724-662-6162.