Pa. police looking for Farrell man they say is dodging sex offender registration

State police in Mercer are asking for help in locating Giovanne York

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – State police in Mercer County is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is failing to register as a sex offender.

Police are looking for Giovanne York, 35, of Farrell. Investigators say he failed to register as a sex offender and provided inaccurate information at his last registration.

A warrant has been issued for York’s arrest.

Additionally, there is an active bench warrant for York on a separate criminal case in Mercer County, police say.

Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is asked to call police Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 662-6162 or 1-866-771-3170.