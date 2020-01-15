Pa. police issue warning after social security scam

A caller told a Wampum resident that his social security number had been used to open several accounts

WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are warning neighbors to be aware of a social security scam that took a local resident for over $1,000.

According to a police report, a Wampum resident received a phone call Monday from a caller who told him that his social security number had been used to open several accounts that were associated with money laundering and drug trafficking.

The caller said to avoid an arrest warrant, the man had to purchase eBay gift cards and relay the gift card information to him.

The victim purchased $1,010 in gift cards and gave the information to the caller.

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding everyone to be cognizant of phone scams and never give personal information over the phone.

A government agency will never ask to be compensated in gift cards for any reason.