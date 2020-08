The theft happened Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County are hoping neighbors have surveillance video of a theft that happened at a house off of Shaner Road.

According to police, burglars took $1,000 in cash, power tools, and a flat-screen TV from the house.

The theft happened Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211 and reference number: PA20-1082474.