Pa. police find Youngstown man shot during burglary investigation

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown was found shot during a burglary investigation in Sharon on Monday.

Officers were called about 10:55 p.m. to the 300 block of Alderman Avenue on reports of a burglary. As officers were responding, they were told that there was a gunshot victim at the house.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was treated at a local hospital for what police called non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, 28-year-old Juwaun Brown, of Youngstown. Brown was arrested the next day with the help of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the United States Marshals Service.

No other details have been released yet.