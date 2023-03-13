(WKBN) – PennDOT is planning for some vehicle restrictions ahead of the expected snow tonight.

Beginning at midnight Monday, some trucks and vehicles towing trailers won’t be allowed on I-80 from I-81 to the New York border; I-81 from I-78 to the New Yorker border and I-476 from I-80 to I-81 Clarks Summit.

A breakdown of the restriction is as follows:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

In addition, also beginning at midnight, restrictions are in place on the entire length of I-84 and I-380. That restriction says that no school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles or RVs are allowed. Also, no cars, SUVs or trucks towing trailers are allowed, and no commercial vehicles except loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains and approved Alternate Traction Devices.