Pa. officials warn of scam targeting WIC recipients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – If you receive supplemental nutrition assistance through the Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) in Pennsylvania, state officials want you to be aware of a scam targeting recipients.

Scammers are calling WIC recipients and trying to get them to disclose their personal information over the phone.

Although WIC representatives will perform eligibility determinations, they will never call participants to request banking information or ask them to deposit funds directly into their accounts.

“The WIC program provides access to resources for mothers and children across Pennsylvania and we do not want our WIC participants worried about being taken advantage of – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We want participants to be alert, but know their information is protected and their benefits will continue to be distributed through secure means. Please be aware of potential scammers looking to steal personal information and report their number so more Pennsylvanians do not have this experience.”

If you are unsure as to whether a call from WIC is legitimate, contact your local office and ask.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WIC services will be available over the phone or by virtual appointments until counties reopen into the green phase.

Residents can find the address, hours of operation and contact information for their local WIC clinic here .