Pa. officials begin ‘Ready to be Ready’ campaign, teaching emergency prep

Mercer County Director of Public Safety stresses that people should be thinking about facing an emergency in both their car and their home

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania officials set off their “Ready to be Ready” campaign Sunday, urging people to be prepared for emergencies in 2021.

Mercer County Director of Public Safety Frank Jannetti stresses that people should be thinking about facing an emergency in both their car and their home.

For example, he says it’s common across Pennsylvania to see people stranded in their cars overnight on the highway, and he mentioned the Interstate 80 closure a few weeks back.

Jannetti says different events like winter weather, flooding, issues with hazardous materials and civil unrest are all things that could merit the need of an emergency kit.

“We have to do this in an all-hazards approach, so no matter what the hazard is, we have to be prepared. And we don’t need to think about what the reason is, we need to think about what we have and what we have available to us, so it’s necessary to us for our survival,” Jannetti said.

He says you need to think of all your needs when building an emergency kit.

Jannetti recommends thinking of anything you might need for a two or three day period, including:

One gallon of water per person per day

Non-perishable food

Can opener

Prescription medicines

Crank or battery-operated radio

Flashlight

Spare batteries

First aid kit

Small toolkit

Blankets/spare coats

Masks (both for COVID-19 pandemic and for possible hazardous material events)

Disposable wipes

Jannetti stresses that this list isn’t exhaustive but is a starting point. He recommends brainstorming for multiple scenarios to build the best emergency kit possible.