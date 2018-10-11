Pa. ministry sells rib dinners to help keep doors of Farrell library open Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) - A food truck outside one local library is helping to keep the lights on for readers in Mercer County.

The Stey-Nevant Public Library lost a good chunk of funds from the city of Farrell. It's one of the only city libraries in walking distance for residents.

But, if money doesn't keep flowing from outside donors, there could be one less library.

It's more than a place to store books, it's a safe place where kids can go to study and families can go to spend time.

"It's always had a special place for me," said Farrell resident Darrell Smith.

"Everybody walks to the library here and we know everybody by name," said Stey-Nevant Branch manager Abby Kutz.

If it closes, the closest library would be a 40-minute walk to Sharon.

"One library cannot service the whole community," said Rain Evans, of Seeds of Faith Ministries.

Two years ago, the Community Library of the Shenango Valley took on funding Stey-Nevant, but they need at least an additional $6,000 a year to stay running.

"They used to be open six days a week and then they went down to four. If they go down to three there will be no more library," Evans said.

That's when Seeds of Faith Ministries stepped in.

"When I heard that they lost their funding, it was something personal to my heart," Evans said.

Buying a rib dinner from their food truck outside the library will help keep its doors open.

"It's a part of the community, so if they're gonna be out here supporting it, I have no problem doing the same thing," Smith said.

Aside from money, they need more patrons too. If kids get their own library card this Thursday, they'll throw in free french fries from the food truck.

"The youth getting library cards is really important because those youth are gonna turn into teens and then adults and eventually donate back to the library," Kutz said.

The last day of the fundraiser is this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to help support the library, visit the library's website to donate.