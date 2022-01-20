PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Lawrence County man was sentenced to serve probation in a federal drug case.

Jerell Huddleston, 31, was sentenced to six years of supervised release on charges of distributing fentanyl, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, and conspiring to commit an offense (mail fraud) against the United States.

He was given credit for his time already served in jail.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, DEA, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the FBI.