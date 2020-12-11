Pa. man pleads guilty in $444K fraud case involving Lowe’s store in Boardman and others

The scheme involved fraudulently buying high-priced tile and returning it for a full refund

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Langhorne, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud charges involving several Lowe’s stores, including the Boardman location.

According to federal investigators, Chad Stellato, 47, and his co-conspirators would go to Lowe’s stores and buy large quantities of tile.

The group would put boxes of tile in shopping carts and stack similarly packaged but lower-priced tile on top in order to conceal the higher-priced tile below.

They would then check out using the pricing from the lower priced tile for all the tile in the cart.

The co-conspirators would then go to different stores and return the tile, without a receipt, for a full refund placed on a Lowe’s gift card, which was used to buy other items at Lowe’s.

In total, Stellato and his co-conspirators are accused of defrauding Lowe’s of approximately $444,000.

The scheme spanned three years, from January 2013 to January 2016.

Stellato will be sentenced April 1, 2021.

