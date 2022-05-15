CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania man is facing a death sentence following his conviction in the 2020 murders of two women with whom he had been romantically involved, one of whom was pregnant.

PennLive.com reports that jurors in Cumberland County decided that 27-year-old Davone Unique Anderson deserved capital punishment after he was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of an unborn child.

Authorities alleged that Anderson killed 23-year-old Sydney Parmelee and 23-year-old Kaylee Lyons, who was six weeks pregnant, in Carlisle in July 2020.

The state has executed three people since resuming the use of the death penalty in 1978.

Gov. Tom Wolf instituted a moratorium in 2015.