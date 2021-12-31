SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A Pennsylvania man is facing sex charges following an operation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and Salem Police Department.

The Morning Journal reports that Joseph Schratt, 49, Canonsburg, Pa., is accused of trying to pay $100 for sex acts after arranging a meeting with an undercover agent online.

Schratt is charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools and is set to appear in court on January 13, according to the Morning Journal.