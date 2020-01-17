Pa. Lottery launches online Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales

Many of the same features that are available at retailers are now available online.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania is making it easier for lottery players to buy tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Commission announced Friday that tickets for the Powerball and Mega Millions games are now available for purchase online.

Players can go to pailottery.com to get started.

Many of the same features that are available at retailers are now available online. You can choose your own numbers or select “quick pick” to receive randomly selected numbers.

Players also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and to buy tickets for up to 26 drawings (13 weeks) in advance.

In order to be eligible to purchase tickets online, players have to sign up for an iLottery account and prove they live in Pennsylvania.

To help players use the site responsibly, iLottery features player-controlled settings such as time limits, deposit limits and spend limits.

Players can also take a “cool off” break from online purchases for up to 30 days or be excluded entirely for one year or five years.

To play or purchase PA Lottery games on a computer, mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery’s Official App.

Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link.

The Google Play store has the PA Lottery Official LITE App, but this version currently does not include the ability to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. Tickets that are issued online cannot be canceled.