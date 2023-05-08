MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – As the weather gets warmer, more and more motorcycles will be on the roads. Officials in Pennsylvania are reminding drivers to use extra care.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.

Administrators showed off riders taking one of the state’s free training courses in Mechanicsburg Monday. They told reporters that while the state offers plenty of places to ride, the goal is to make sure all riders get where they’re going safely.

“Today serves as a reminder to wear proper gear, to make a choice, to wear a USDOT-approved helmet. Never ride or drive impaired. It’s not worth the risk to your or others,” said Kurt Myers, Deputy Secretary for Driver & Vehicle Services for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Last year, there were more than 3,300 crashes involving motorcycles in Pennsylvania, with 217 fatalities.