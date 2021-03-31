Pa. lawmaker says President Biden’s infrastructure plan contains ‘largest tax increases in American history’

He says part of the plan calls for $2 trillion in new spending and tax hikes on American workers and employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, R-Pa., was the first of Valley lawmakers to come out swinging against President Joe Biden’s new $2 trillion infrastructure plan that was released on Wednesday.

Kelly said the plan would impose one of the largest tax increases in American history. He said part of the plan calls for $2 trillion in new spending and tax hikes on American workers and employees.

During his speech unveiling the first phase of the plan, Biden proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% to help pay for it. He specifically cited Amazon as an example of a company that could pay more in taxes.

Biden said his proposal for a series of infrastructure investments would require $2 trillion in spending over eight years but could create millions of jobs.

Biden promised on the campaign trail not to raise individual taxes on those earning less than $400,000 but new details on the individual tax hikes were scant at Tuesday’s briefing.

Kelly is a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee and one of the architects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“President Biden has called for massive new spending and one of the largest tax increases in American history just as we are climbing out of the lockdown recession. Biden’s proposal will take more money from workers, families, and small businesses, leading to lower wages and more jobs being sent overseas. America needs creative, bipartisan solutions to modernize America’s aging infrastructure that spur investment, not higher taxes on hard-working Americans.” Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

According to the Tax Foundation, Biden’s corporate rate increase alone will eliminate 159,000 jobs and reduce wages by 0.7%, Kelly said.

Kelly said “ordinary Americans” would shoulder a significant portion of Biden’s corporate tax hike and it will “take a bite out of America’s paycheck.”