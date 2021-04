The firefighter who was hit was taken to Grove City Hospital

(WKBN) – A firefighter was hit by a semi truck Thursday morning.

According to the West Salem Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighter was from the Clintonville, Venango County Fire Department.

It happened while firefighters were responding to a crash early Thursday on Interstate 80, the Butler Eagle reports.

