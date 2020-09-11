Pa. facilities offering options for working parents of kids learning remotely

There are a couple options for working parents who are trying to juggle their work lives with their children's remote schooling

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania parents juggling trying to go to work and having their children learn remotely might find a solution with two options in Hermitage and Pulaski.

“What we wanted to do is make sure that we help these kids be able to get all of their online learning done and help ease the stress for parents,” said Jessica Winters of Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage.

The indoor roller-skating rink offers flexible scheduling for parents to drop their children off, where they’ll be watched by adults with state and FBI clearances.

“We welcome kids from every school district as long as, of course, they’re doing virtual learning, and as long as they have some sort of device that they’re able to learn on,” Winters said.

They can take a maximum of 50 children with a ratio of one staff member to eight children, and they are constantly sanitizing.

“We are going through making sure all of the high-touch areas are sanitized multiple times a day,” Winters said.

They also have six-foot distance markers on the floors and tables, encourage hand sanitizing and washing.

Winters said they’ve always followed these sanitization protocols given the nature of their business, with an arcade, play area and skating area — all of which is available to children during recess, gym or after school.

They want to help everyone so they offer flexible scheduling, meaning a child can be there as much or as little as possible each week, depending on their need.

“We want to help parents, that’s what we’re looking to do with this,” Winters said. “We know that there’s working parents out there, there’s working families, and there’s kids that just need to get out and socialize because they don’t have that opportunity, and we’re here to work with whatever people need. We want to help people, and we want to make sure they’re able to have their kids educated both socially and, of course, information-wise as best they can this year.”

It costs $30 a day, with discounts for multiple children from the same family. You can find out more at olympicfuncenter.com.

Over in Pulaski, Joe and Zenia Goodge became the owners of a 30,000+ square-foot elementary school at 320 Shenango Street last year after it closed in 2018.

They plan to use it to give back to the community, and that has led them to the creation of the Pandemic Learning Pod, which launches Monday.

“It’s a wonderful building,” Joe Goodge said. “We also wanted to do something for the community. We wanted to bring something into the community and not let it go into disrepair as so many small schools do when they close.”

One person actually wanted to open a learning pod at the school but couldn’t because of their work schedule so they decided to do it themselves.

“It was very difficult in the springtime to divide where is the line between mom and the teacher,” Zenia said “It’s so frustrating for the parents, and it’s also a hardship on the children. They have to see people their own size, they have to socialize. I mean, if you’re cooped at home, it’s hard for us, but for those little children with so much energy, they have to do something else besides the living room of the house.”

“We both have backgrounds in education,” Joe said. “We’re trying to bring into what we’re doing is a pod that’s supervised by certified teachers.”

They, like Olympic Fun Center, will be taking temperatures at the door, sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks when necessary.

An interesting side note is that Joe was in the inaugural class when the school started and his children were in the final class.

“This is a community outreach program, and we plan to do more things like this in the future,” Joe said. “Events, meetings, conferences, it’s pretty much wide open.”

The cost is $40 a day and they also offer discounts for multiple children, and pre-registration is required.

“We know that can be difficult for people to come up with so if someone can show they have a definite financial hardship, we’ll work with them to let them in,” Joe said.

Their email is zeniagoodge@gmail.com, and phone number is 724-651-8130.

You can also find them on Facebook at River Valley Complex, Inc.

