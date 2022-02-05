(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is encouraging older adults to prepare for the transition to 5G cellular service.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are retiring their 3G networks this year. This means individuals won’t be able to use older cell phones.

Medical alert devices and home security systems may also be affected.

“The big thing is we don’t want older adults who might be in this situation to be unprepared in case of an emergency situation,” said Pennsylvania Department of Aging special projects director Stephanie Cole.

The 3G shutdown could happen as early as this month. Cole said to call your network provider to see if your phone will be impacted.