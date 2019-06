(WKBN) – Western Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly will be talking about Social Security benefits Tuesday night.

Constituents can call 855-531-1063 toll-free to listen in and get answers about the program. You can also listen to the town hall online.

John Johnston, with Social Security, will be on hand to take questions.

The hour-long town hall call-in runs from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.