DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Monday that the state will maintain a long-term clinic in Darlington Township in response to the train derailment in East Palestine.

Starting on Thursday, March 23, staff from the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) will be onsite at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Rd., Darlington, Pa., every Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. to meet with residents.

Additional staff will be available via video conferencing during that time, as well. In addition, state and county agencies will hold open houses every Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to offer one-on-one discussions to those who attend and will provide resources and information.

“Since it opened last month, the center has been an invaluable community resource for residents in Western Pennsylvania, providing everything from clinical evaluations to behavioral health assistance, and even spiritual guidance,” said Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “It takes time and proven commitment to build trust, and the Shapiro Administration is pledging to do just that. Residents should be assured we are here to help in any way we can.”

Resource materials will also be available for pickup, including on days when agency staff are not on site.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions about the health, pets, farm animals, and also about air, soil, and water quality testing.

Governor DeWine is expected to make a similar announcement this week detailing a plan for a long-term healthcare partnership in East Palestine.