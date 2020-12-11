Pa. businesses bracing for fallout from additional COVID-19 restrictions

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – The chorus is growing among business owners in Pennsylvania worried about the fallout from tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth.

“I was heartsick again. It felt like spring all over again,” said Laura Ackley, general manager of Donna’s Diner in Sharon.

Beginning Saturday, indoor dining is prohibited, again.

Family-owned small businesses and restaurants are worrying if their doors can stay open once the restrictions are lifted.

“We are going into a couple of the busiest weeks of the year, and now we have to do just take out,” Ackley said. “We jumped through all the right hoops. We got Pa. self-certified, we did all of the right things, yet we still get shut down.”

Many are now forced to think of new ways to generate business. At Donna’s Diner, they are now offering “heat and eat” holiday meals.

Just down the street at LuLu Beans Cafe, they are launching their own delivery service to keep the restaurant afloat.

“It’s a lot of work to do it, but it’s necessary right now for us to get through this,” said co-owner Jen Krezeczowski.

Offering their own delivery eliminates a lot of third-party fees, Krezeczowski. said.

“We’re fighting against the big boxes and just trying to buy gift cards through small businesses and paying attention to the local guys.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: