JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Pymatuning Deer Park has agreed to turn over some animals following a PETA lawsuit.

According to federal court documents, operators of the park, Reigleman Enterprises, Inc., has agreed to turn over several animals including a tiger, two lions, two ringed-tailed lemurs, a Military macaw, a blue and gold macaw and a Mikado pheasant.

The lawsuit was filed against the park in April 2021 alleging mistreatment of some animals there.

The transfer of ownership for the above-mentioned animals was signed in January. Operators said they will cease their ownership and display of endangered species now and in the future.

In its original complaint, PETA accused the operators of the park of mistreating big cats, lemurs and other animals protected under the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuit also accuses the park of holding lemurs in a small, barren enclosure and confining a macaw in a cramped cage.

The case continues in federal court with PETA’s claim that Pymatuning Deer Park represents a “public nuisance” and is asking that all animals be sent to other facilities. Park officials may file a reply by Feb. 8.