Pa. and Cortland police working together on similar crimes

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Troopers in Pennsylvania said they are working with police in Cortland to solve two burglaries.

Police officers in Mercer County were called about 2:41 a.m. Sunday to the Shell Gas Station on Perry Highway on reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, the front door was broken and the suspects left with an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Surveillance video showed a red Dodge Ram single cab pickup truck with black fenders at the store. Two males and one female were inside the vehicle.

The video shows the woman and a man going inside the store while the other man waited in the pickup truck, the report stated.

Just two hours later, the Valley View Food Mart in Cortland was burglarized. That theft happened about 4 a.m. Sunday at the store on High Street where police found the door smashed in.

Surveillance video showed the suspects drive up to the store in a pick-up truck. They then get out with trash cans and walked to the door. One person threw what looks like a rock into the door.

Police say the two crimes and the vehicle used are similar.

Cortland police is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (330) 638-1000. Pennsylvania State Police can be reached at (724) 662-6110.