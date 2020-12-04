Ownership change happening at 4 local Sparkle Markets

The Morning Journal reports that former General Manger Joe Rosak will be taking over the operations of the Todd Sparkle Markets

(WKBN) – The ownership of four local grocery stores is changing.

The Morning Journal reports that New Cumberland resident and former General Manger Joe Rosak will be taking over the operations of the Todd Sparkle Markets.

Current Owner Gordon Todd will turn over the reins on January 3, when he retires, according to the Morning Journal. He told the newspaper that he wanted the transition to be as seamless as possible for the employees.

The East Palestine, East Liverpool, Chester and New Cumberland stores will reportedly stay Sparkle Markets and operate as usual.