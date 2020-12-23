Owners of North Jackson greenhouse show appreciation for local health care workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Chuck and Jen Lehotsky donated 614 poinsettias to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

The two own Chuck’s Greenhouses in North Jackson and grow thousands of the traditional flowers every year.

This year, they wanted to do something special with the flowers they had left over. They thought frontline workers were really deserving.

“They have a rough job, you know, long hours and sometimes they feel like they’re under-appreciated, and we just wanted to give them something to cheer them up and give them a bright spot during the holidays,” said Jennifer Lehotsky, co-owner of Chuck’s Greenhouse.

Chuck’s Greenhouse is closed now for the season, but Lehotsky said she’s thankful they could show their appreciation to health care workers right before the holidays.