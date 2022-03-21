GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A family and Girard city leaders have been at odds over the future of a building downtown. Now, both sides appear to have come to an agreement, or at least on a timeline.

The building sits on W. Liberty Street.

A little more than a year ago, the Trumbull County Combined Health District declared it a danger to life and health. City leaders wanted it to be torn down.

“For far too long we, our downtown has been scarred by this building,” said Girard Mayor Jim Melfi.

But its owners — Dan, Robert, John and James Penza — weren’t letting it go without a fight.

“We have contractors ready, we’ve had our architects and contractors here in court and they’re ready to move forward. So ultimately, this is going to be a beautiful, renovated building in downtown Girard and it’s a win for everybody,” said Jeff Goodman, counsel for the Penzas.

On Monday, both sides came to at least some sort of an agreement on a timeline.

“This agreement keeps the ball moving. Now, that ball may be a wrecking ball,” Melfi said.

The building inspector has until the end of the month to come up with a list of requirements needed to bring the building up to code.

Melfi says the Penzas will then have until April 20 to make a decision on whether or not to make the necessary repairs.

“If they do not, then the building will be demolished,” Melfi said.

“Everybody appears to be working in good faith and we’re confident that the building is going to continue to exist and continue to be a beautiful, vibrant piece of downtown Girard,” Goodman said.