FARMDALE, Ohio (WKBN) – The owners of a Farmdale dog humane agents say they found in terrible condition back in November have been found guilty in the case.

Hannah Harris and Corey Rounds were placed on three-years of non-reporting probation and ordered to pay restitution.

The case stemmed from the investigation surrounding a dog named Whiskey. Animal Welfare League humane agents say when they found Whiskey, she was emaciated, dehydrated, covered in thick crusty infection and had part of her front leg missing.

She was removed, but had to be put down after medical testing found she was in kidney failure and had cancerous mammary masses.

“We follow these cases from beginning to end we do everything we can to ensure these animals are getting the justice that they need and that the owners of such animals are prosecuted,” said Diane King, the AWL chief humane officer.

AWL says Whiskey’s owners admitted to having her for years and providing no care.

While on probation, they can’t own any new animals but can keep their current pets as long as they’re kept in a sanitary environment and receive veterinary care if needed.

