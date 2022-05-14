COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – “Oh my God. I’ve been crying all morning,” was how Brynn Pennell started the story of how Remy the lost dog was reunited Saturday morning with her father in Columbiana.

Remy, a nine-month-old Aussie-Doodle, broke free from his leash on Sunday, May 8, and for a week had been running free along Rt. 164 southeast of Columbiana.

Rick Pennell, who bought Remy from a breeder a month ago, along with his daughter Brynn, had done everything possible to find him. They even solicited the help of the non-profit group “Lost Pet Recovery,” whose volunteers provide cameras and then monitor them 24 hours a day.

On Friday, Remy was spotted along Kelly Park Road near Rt. 164, where a baited trap and camera were set up.

But as word spread of Remy’s sighting, “some people starting chasing him, which you’re not supposed to do,” said Brynn Pennell.

Remy was on the run again.

Also on Friday, it was decided to have Remy’s breeder bring the dog’s two sisters to the Pennell house and walk them around the neighborhood, hoping their scent would attract Remy home.

“We didn’t know what else to do,” said Brynn.

It was also decided to move the camera to her father’s house in Columbiana and set food out to try and lure Remy home.

Then, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the camera at the Pennell house was triggered by movement. It was Remy.

The picture from the surveillance video of Remy showing up at the Pennell house and eating food.

The director of Lost Pet Recovery, Don Corsmeier, was monitoring the camera from his home in Columbus and immediately called Rick Pennell.

“Remy ate all the food and then took off again,” said Brynn

But at 9:30 a.m., Remy returned.

“My dad spotted him in the neighbor’s yard. He went outside, sat in the front yard and let Remy come to him,” said Brynn. “They looked at each other for about 10 minutes and then Remy crawled onto his chest.”

“Bringing the sisters in is what did it,” said Brynn. “I know it was.”

Remy, she said, was dirty and “is walking with a pretty bad limp.” They were planning to take him to an emergency room to have him checked out.

The Pennells had offered a $250 reward for her safe return of Remy. “We are planning to donate it to Lost Pet Recovery,” said Brynn.