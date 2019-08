Local animal rescues were also in attendance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dogs could find a nice way to enjoy the sun at OH Donut Co. in Boardman on Saturday..

Guests were invited to bring their furry companions to a pool party in the parking lot. The party was an excuse to celebrate the dog days of summer.

One Hot Cookie also announced finalists for their 2020 cookie calendar.