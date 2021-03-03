Owner of Youngstown prison receives extension after contract with Marshals’ ends

The facility is used to house prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing for federal crimes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are questions over what will happen with nearly 800 federal inmates at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

Prison owner CoreCivic’s contract with the U.S. Marshals Service ended Sunday.

This after an order from the Biden administration in January.

The company just received a three-month extension to give authorities time to consider alternatives.

The facility is used to house prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing for federal crimes in northeast Ohio. 

