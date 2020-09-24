Owner of Youngstown building sues city over demolition

The lawsuit asked that the demolition cost be paid by the city

The demolition of a 110-year-old building near downtown Youngstown had one city councilman questioning if the demolition was needed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owners of a building near downtown that once was Anthony’s on the River have sued the city for demolishing the building without letting them know.

The building on Oak Hill Avenue was owned by Two Bridges, which is held by Ronald Eiselstein and Chris Prater.

The lawsuit asks that the demolition cost be paid by the city.

City officials have said the building was a danger to the public and that the owners were told to fix it up.

