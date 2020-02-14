Owner of trucking company facing charges in fatal New Castle crash

Police said the suspect didn't stop after the crash that killed a 19-year-old woman

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — New Castle police have filed charges in a June 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman.

Robert Hodge, 47, the owner of a trucking company, faces charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, false reports and equipment violations for the crash on June 30 that killed Alissa Jones.

Jones was killed about 11:10 p.m. after she was hit by a tractor trailer as she got out of a car on Center Street in Taylor Township, West Pittsburgh.

Jones, who’s from West Virginia, was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where she died.

Hodge, of Gilmore Road, is owner of Trucking Company AG Central. Police said in a news release that Hodge failed to stop or render any aid that night Jones was hit.

The release did not say if Hodge is in custody.