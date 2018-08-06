Owner of Tiffany's in Boardman fears fire clean-up could take months Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tiffany's Bar and Grille in Boardman caught fire Sunday night and the owner said it could be months before it opens again.

When John Giannios got a call that his business was on fire, he was shocked because Tiffany's is closed on Sundays and they take good care of the equipment.

On the outside, the damage is minimal -- a boarded-up door and some broken glass. But on the inside, soot, smashed drywall and glass are everywhere.

Giannios said it could have been worse.

"Very lucky no one was here. That's the most important part. The rest can be replaced."

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on Tiffany Boulevard, off of Route 224.

Boardman Fire gets automatic help from Canfield but they called for even more.

"Because it was so hot, so humid and because of the size of the structure, we called in Poland for additional resources so that we could rotate our crews in and out of the building," said Boardman Fire Investigator Jim McCreary.

He said it started in the kitchen.

"We know it started primarily above a walk-in cooler. What exactly happened at that walk-in cooler, we're not sure."

Despite how it looks, firefighters said ceiling tiles prevented a lot more damage.

There are a lot of questions still up in the air, like when the business can reopen and how much the damage will cost but Giannios said his biggest concern is his customers.

"The part that bothers me the most is there's a lot of friends that come here. This is a friendly bar and there's a lot of people that I'm going to miss because we see them almost on a daily basis."

Giannios said it will be a while before business at Tiffany's is back as usual.

A fire inspector stopped by on Monday to take more pictures of the damage. Once insurance completes its own investigation, the clean-up begins.

