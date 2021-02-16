Owner of Southern Park Mall past-due on $23.5 million interest payment

Washington Prime Group has been given a 30-day grace period and has retained legal counsel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall owner Washington Prime Group is in danger of defaulting on a loan after missing a $23.2 million interest payment that was due Monday.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington Prime Group has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before it constitutes an “event of default.”

Washington Prime Group has hired legal counsel during its discussions with lenders and plans to use the 30-day grace period for those discussions, according to the filing. During that time, the company will operate as usual.

The Kirkland and Ellis law firm that Washington Prime Group hired is used to help companies restructure.

Washington Prime’s stock dropped over 30% after the filing.