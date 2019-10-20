Owner of Salem restaurant takes down memorable landmark for restoration

Since 1960, residents of Salem knew the Frostop restaurant based off of its giant mug

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The frosted-top mug that sat on top of the Frostop restaurant in Salem was removed earlier this week after sitting in the same spot for over 50 years.

If you drive past the Dairy Queen on State Street, you may notice it shares a lot with a building that looks as if it has been run down for years.

But since 1960, residents of Salem knew the Frostop restaurant based off of its giant mug.

“It was my parents’ idea. I was quite small at the time. It was just an eye-catcher and part of the Frostop concept,” said owner Joe Miller.

For many years, Miller and his family ran the restaurant.

You would drive up to a parking spot, someone would come up to take your order and you would eat in your car.

Weekends were the busiest.

“There was people lined up in a field across the street, waiting for a parking spot to open up. They would come in and be able to get waited on. It was kind of a busy place back then,” Miller said.

Over 10 years ago, the restaurant stopped operation. Until recently, the giant mug was the only object to help people remember its legacy.

“A gentleman and I decided that we would get it down before… we would take it down before it came down on its own,” Miller said.

Miller said it came apart into four different pieces and took six men to take it down.

The goal now is to restore the giant mug to its original form with the hopes of showing younger generations a piece of history.

“Even if today’s kids weren’t familiar with the concept, at least they maybe will want to ask questions about what the concept is and find out it was a part of Salem’s history,” Miller said.

Miller guesses it’s been over two decades since the giant mug could spin.

“There was lights up on the roof and it had been a long time since they had lit the lights up on the roof. I’m going to say sometime in the ’90s was the last time it rotated around other than the wind rotating it for us,” he said.

Miller hopes it will give people a sense of nostalgia.

“I think for car cruises or someplace here in the City of Salem. I think it will be a great thing for not only people kind of reminiscing their childhood, but I think it will be nice for visitors to come see. It might be a visitor attraction,” Miller said.