Patriarch of popular Valley restaurant dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The patriarch of the popular Cassese’s MVR has passed away.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Papa Joe Cassese died Friday morning.

“We can smile knowing that Papa is holding his granddaughter Jaclyn while Carmine gets the bocce courts ready. We love you Papa Joe Cassese and thank you for your dedication to family, friends, faith and Youngstown,” the post stated.

The family-owned MVR is a Valley icon located at 410 North Walnut Street. It is a popular meeting place for locals and a destination for those coming in from out of town.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.