Owner of Petersburg skydiving center, Youngstown firefighter qualify for parachuting championships in Russia

(WKBN) – A pair of local skydivers recently won big at the National Parachuting Championships.

Rick Kuhns and Jimmy Drummond are both from Petersburg. They won gold medals in team accuracy earlier this week in Raeford, North Carolina.

In accuracy competitions, jumpers exit an airplane more than 3,000 feet in the air and then steer their parachutes and try to land on a dime-sized dot on a landing tuffet.

Kuhns, 70, operates Skydive Rick’s skydiving center in Petersburg. He has been skydiving since 1969 and has completed more than 9,000 jumps.

Drummond, 45, is a firefighter with the Youngstown Fire Department and has made more than 10,000 skydives.

The win earns both men slots on the U.S. Parachute team, which will compete at the 2020 World Parachuting Championships in Russia.