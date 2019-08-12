Owner of new Warren restaurant happy to be part of Courthouse Square’s growth

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The redevelopment of downtown Warren is progressing. The newest attraction is a steakhouse at the intersection of N. Park Avenue and Market Street.

In July, a new winery opened up called CharBenay’s Wine on the River.

Another restaurant on Courthouse Square opened last Thursday, called Jacked Bar and Grill.

Owner Angela Price said it’s always been a dream of hers to open a steakhouse one day, and hopes it can be a destination place for locals and out-of-towners.

“So lucky and fortunate to be in downtown Warren with the growth and so many things going on … the people, the businesses, the business owners. More things are happening in downtown Warren — the Robins Theatre, the Amphitheater, the new winery. I mean, there’s just so much growth, so many things to do down here that people are just not aware of … The condominiums are absolutely beautiful. People are moving in and not out, so we wanted to be one of the first sit-down, fine-dining restaurants available here on the Square,” Price said.

Jacked Bar and Grill is open for lunch and dinner every day except for Sundays.