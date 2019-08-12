Owner of new Warren restaurant happy to be part of Courthouse Square’s growth

Local News

A new restaurant on Courthouse Square opened last Thursday, called Jacked Bar and Grill

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The redevelopment of downtown Warren is progressing. The newest attraction is a steakhouse at the intersection of N. Park Avenue and Market Street.

In July, a new winery opened up called CharBenay’s Wine on the River.

Another restaurant on Courthouse Square opened last Thursday, called Jacked Bar and Grill.

Owner Angela Price said it’s always been a dream of hers to open a steakhouse one day, and hopes it can be a destination place for locals and out-of-towners.

“So lucky and fortunate to be in downtown Warren with the growth and so many things going on … the people, the businesses, the business owners. More things are happening in downtown Warren — the Robins Theatre, the Amphitheater, the new winery. I mean, there’s just so much growth, so many things to do down here that people are just not aware of … The condominiums are absolutely beautiful. People are moving in and not out, so we wanted to be one of the first sit-down, fine-dining restaurants available here on the Square,” Price said.

Jacked Bar and Grill is open for lunch and dinner every day except for Sundays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com